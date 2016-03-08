Gattuso: 'We are not playing as a team yet'
31 October at 23:27AC Milan boss Rino Gattuso has said that the rossoneri aren't playing as a team yet, despite their win over Genoa at the San Siro on Wednesday.
Milan took the lead very early in the game- in the fourth minute through Suso, who scored again after scoring the winner against Sampdoria. Alessio Romagnoli put the ball into his own net in the 56th minute to hand Genoa an equalizer. But the Italian won Milan the game in stoppage time.
The win takes Milan to fourth in the Serie A, ahead of Lazio on goal-difference. But Gattuso was recently talking to Sky Sports and he said that they still don't play like a team yet.
Gattuso said: "For all that we have passed an important challenge but now we have to stay here.
"We have to recover important players, we have gone up the rankings, but we are not yet playing as a team."
Gattuso lauded Gigi Donnarumma for making a fine save to deny Genoa take the lead. He said: "We are scoring incredible goals, but we congratulate Donnarumma, he did a miracle save on 1-1."
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
