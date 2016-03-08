AC Milan manager Rino Gattuso has criticised his team following the rossoneri's 3-2 loss to Carlo Ancelotti's Napoli this past weekend, saying that they left the pitch after the scoreline was 2-1.After Giacomo Bonaventura and Davide Calabria had scored twice for Milan within the first 50 minutes of the game, Napoli equalized through a Piotr Zielinski brace and a late Dries Mertens sealed the deal for them by making it 3-2.Gattuso criticised his team's attitude after the loss and he was recently talking to MilanTV about it. He said: "We owned the field for almost an hour and we put them in great difficulty, then after the first goal we left the pitch and this is the biggest regret of the game."We know how to interpret the team game. We are strong but we have to correct some mistakes, but it takes time even if there is not much available ".Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)