Gattuso provides Higuain update, comments on Conte rumors
29 September at 15:30AC Milan manager Rino Gattuso has revealed that the club was willing to keep Andre Silva this summer, but he wanted to leave on loan.
The Portuguese striker did play in the FIFA World Cup for his country, but was loaned out to Sevilla this past summer and has impressed during his stint there. He has appeared in six La Liga and has scored just as many times.
Gattuso was recently asked about Andre Silva, amidst Milan's issues about injured strikers. Gattuso revealed that the club was willing to keep Silva, but he wanted to leave.
Gattuso was talking at a press conference ahead of the Sassuolo clash. He said: " About André Silva, you know the whole story, when a player does not want to stay and wants to play, it's hard to hold him back. Today, he is scoring, we had done everything to keep him.
"The same goes for Bacca, I talked to him, he wanted to return to Villareal at all costs. His family was good and happy in Spain. "
Milan have all three of their strikers suffering from injury worries, with Gonzalo Higuain dealing with thigh muscle issues and both Fabio Borini and Patrick Cutrone dealing with ankle injuries.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
