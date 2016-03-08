Gattuso: 'When Piatek is official, I'll talk about him'

20 January at 15:40
AC Milan manager Rino Gattuso has backed away from revealing whether Krzysztof Piatek will feature for the rossoneri in the next few games when he joins from Genoa.

Gattuso was recently talking ahead of Milan's Serie A game against Genoa and he was asked about Piatek. He said: ;'I have to think about tomorrow's match, Atalanta won and also Roma. If it arrives has precise characteristics, if it goes away we lose an important player instead. When it's official I'll talk about Piatek."

