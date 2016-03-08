Gatusso in at Napoli, Ancelotti to Arsenal
11 December at 09:15The booming victory against the Genk and the qualification to the knockout stages of the Champions League are not enough for Carlo Ancelotti to remain on the Naples bench: the technician's future is marked by the official exoneration, following the Tuesday evening meeting.
And who is it that is in line to replace him? A player so fundamental to his lineup when he was managing Milan, midfield tough nut, Gatusso (via calciomercato).
Napoli indeed already has the agreement with Gennaro Gattuso, that will replace his ex coach on the Neapolitan bench. The announcement will arrive in these hours, tomorrow Gattuso will be in Naples, for him a contract is ready that could be for 6 or 18 months .
So what now for King Carlo?
The Arsenal bench is ready, free after the exemption of Unai Emery. Question is will Carlo want to return to England, or does this dismissal mark the beginning of the managerial end for the UCL winner?
Anthony Privetera
