Gazidis 'ala Berlusconi': The CEO is working to promote the AC Milan brand abroad
19 February at 13:45Gennaro Gattuso is working on the field. Leonardo and Paolo Maldini are working on the transfer market and overall in the technical sector, with both showing to be great protagonists during the January transfer market. Meanwhile, captain Romagnoli and his teammates are preparing for the challenge against Empoli. And Ivan Gazidis? The AC Milan CEO is working behind the scenes.
As Gazzetta dello Sport points out, the former Arsenal director is working to increase the prestige of the Milan brand which has always had a great appeal abroad. Silvio Berlusconi and his men did a great job from the point of view of marketing and Gazidis wants to build on this path.
Elliott is continuing with its medium-long term project, with a three-year development plan to revive the Rossoneri club and eventually resell it for a figure of about 1.2 billion euros. For this reason, the fund has refused a 620 million euros offer from Czech tycoon Daniel Kretinsky.
