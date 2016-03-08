Gazidis dreams of Pochettino replacing Gattuso at Milan next season

Will Gattuso stay on the AC Milan bench at the end of the season? Will he secure Champions League qualification to keep his job? It seems more and more likely as the days go on that the Milan coach is probably destined to say goodbye to the club at the end of the season.

As reported by Tuttosport, in fact, in recent days the Elliott’s have been convinced, under the pressure of Gazidis, that Gattuso and Leonardo should confront each other to find some common ground after the bust-up immediately after the derby defeat. While it seems to have calmed down now, and the club is focused on qualifying for next seasons Champions League, a lot can change before next season.

Indeed Gazidis in fact, is already thinking about the new season of the Rossoneri and only in they qualify for the Champions League will the idea of ​​retaining Gattuso be taken into consideration. An idea that, according to the Corriere della Sera, is not at the top of the preferences of the ex-Arsenal CEO, who has the ideal candidate in mind to replace Gattuso, the current Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino. However the Argentine would be surely not be too keen to abandon his project at Spurs, having just moved the club into their new stadium. The first objective for Milan though, will be to return to the Champions League, and after that Gazidis can start dreaming of Gattuso’s replacement.