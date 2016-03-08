Gazidis gifts Arsenal midfielder to Milan and targets PSG star
10 October at 10:00Milan are in the hunt for a major signing for the midfield department, perhaps even a player who could arrive on a free transfer. There are two names that director Leonardo is considering: Adrien Rabiot from PSG and Aaron Ramsey from Arsenal.
The Welsh midfielder's contract is expiring at the end of the season and he could be a gift from incoming CEO Ivan Gazidis coming from the same club as Ramsey.
According to Corriere dello Sport, the 27-year-old midfielder could follow the footsteps of Gazidis and could join Milan on a free transfer. The Rossoneri are observing the situation and are ready to enter the scene, also taking advantage of Gazidis' arrival.
Another midfielder followed with great attention remains Adrien Rabiot. The French international, like Ramsey, has a contract expiring in June 2019 and there are issues surrounding his potential renewal with PSG.
However, Milan must be aware of the big interest in Rabiot, with Barcelona and Juventus monitoring the player. Director Leonardo will hope to exploit the good relations he has with the player's entourage to acquire Rabiot's consent.
Lastly, Nicolo Barella from Cagliari is a player who interests Milan, with Gennaro Gattuso being his main admirer. But Cagliari's demand is too high.
Go to comments