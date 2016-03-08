Gazidis heaps praise on ‘extraordinary’ Gattuso

AC Milan Chief Executive Ivan Gazidis has heaped praise on departing manager Gennaro Gattuso and called him an ‘extraordinary man’.



The 54-year-old expressed those views regarding the club legend while talking to Gazzetta dello Sport in a detailed interview.



"I have no words to describe him,” said Gazidis. “He is an extraordinary man which brought full responsibility for the season on his shoulders. Maybe a little too much. He made an analysis and a choice of great honesty that he could not carry this burden any further and we respect that. But Rino [Gattuso] will remain a friend of the club forever. I didn't know him before but now I have enormous respect for him.”



Gattuso left the managerial post at Milan after the Rossoneri failed to cement UEFA Champions League qualification following finishing fifth on the league table, a point behind fourth-placed Inter Milan.

