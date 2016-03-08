Gazidis: 'Maldini represents Milan, he is a leader'

Ivan Gazidis, CEO of Milan, spoke to the club’s official website on the appointment of Paolo Maldini as the new technical director of the Rossoneri club: "Paolo embodies that quality and those values that are the building blocks of our Club. I am happy to have him at the helm of our Sporting Area. With him, we will be able to build a modern Club, formed by professionals of the highest quality. It will be a journey we will pursue together to achieve a challenging and compelling project, one which will require great energy and dedication. I am confident Paolo will be able to project his experience, his vision and his leadership. Paolo is an integral part of AC Milan and knows the way to success. He will be an important point of reference for everyone."
 

