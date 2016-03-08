Gazidis meets AC Milan players in Milanello: Here's what he said

AC Milan chief executive Ivan Gazidis met the players of the side earlier today and gave a speech that was translated by Fabio Borini and Pepe Reina.



Sky Italia state that Gazidis was the Milanello today and so were both Paolo Maldini and Leonardo. It was a symbol of closeness they have to the team and how much they want them to succeed.



It is said that Gazidis made a speech in English that was to be translated into Italian by Borini and Reina- who have played in England and know English well.



He talked about how the players should not give up yet and how the race for the top four isn't something that is done, with four games yet to be played.