Gazidis: New stadium important for Milan
24 October at 12:50Italian Serie A giants AC Milan’s managing director Ivan Gazidis has once again reiterated his opinion regarding the importance of a new stadium for the club.
Both Milan-based clubs—Inter and AC—share the famous San Siro as their home ground for decades and it is one of the most famous grounds in European football.
Recently, hierarchy of both clubs came with a proposal of a new stadium with a capacity of 60,000 which is likely to cost around $800 million.
However, the news was received with criticism from some quarters of the fans of both clubs who wanted the clubs to continue using the famous San Siro as their respective home venue.
As cited by Calciomercato.com, Gazidis explained the need of the new stadium for the Rossoneri and believes it is the step in the right direction to bring Milan back to where it belong.
"Modern stadium will be the foundation of the future of football,” he said. “I love San Siro, but it is not equipped for our needs. This new stadium project will serve to bring Milan back to the world football elite.”
The stadium is expected to be ready by 2022-23 and it will be constructed right next to the San Siro.
