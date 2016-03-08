Gazidis thanks Gattuso and Leonardo as duo depart Milan
28 May at 19:30AC Milan have said goodbye to two of the pivotal cogs in their machine today as head coach Gennaro Gattuso and sporting director Leonardo have both left their roles. Milan confirm that Leonardo has resigned from his role whilst the decision to terminate Gattuso's contract was made by mutual consent.
Speaking about Gattuso's departure, Milan CEO Ivan Gazidis said: "I have had the privilege to get to know Rino Gattuso over the past six months since my arrival at the Club. Rino has given everything to our efforts this season, and has worked tirelessly, always taking full responsibility, putting the club above every other consideration. I want to say from the bottom of our hearts, thank you Rino."
Then, on Leonardo's resignation, Gazidis has said that "Leonardo joined AC Milan in its hour of need a few short weeks before the closing of the summer transfer window. Under very difficult circumstances he put his heart and soul into addressing a highly complicated situation and transmitting his energy and his ambition to the team. I am very grateful to Leonardo for everything he has contributed to our great Club and wish him well in his future endeavours."
