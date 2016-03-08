Gazidis to AC Milan ‘imminent’

Arsenal executive director Ivan Gazidis is close to joining AC Milan, La Gazzetta dello Sport reports.



The Gunners’ chiefs is the Rossoneri’s number one option to replace Marco Fassone who was sacked by the club after that Elliott took over from Yonghong Li.



AC Milan need to line-up new economic strategies and Gazidis can help the brand of AC Milan to develop abroad, especially in the Chinese market. In addition to that the Serie A giants need to plan a good strategy to cope with Uefa’s Financial Fair Play.



According to La Gazzetta dello Sport the two parties are close to reaching an economic agreement. The South African chief has been offered a huge salary that he seems intentioned to accept.



Gazidis is not going to be the only manager that will arrive in the Rossoneri control room as Roma’s Umberto Gandini is also tipped to make return to AC Milan.

