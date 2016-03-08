Gazidis: 'We were at risk of bankruptcy, Pioli can improve our young players'

AC Milan managing director Ivan Gazidis has said that the club was at risk of bankruptcy when he took over and they have spent a lot to improve the squad this summer.The rossoneri have appointed Stefano Pioli as their new manager following the sacking of Marco Giampaolo last night. The rossoneri did beat Genoa at the weekend but Zvonimir was unhappy with how Giampaolo had used the new signings and was unconvinced by the win over the rossoblu.He said: ​"I want to thank Giampaolo and the staff, it was not a simple decision. It was a choice we made all together, but we had to put in front of all of Milan. We understand our fans, I understand their frustration, we are in trouble, but we are working to fix things. We inherited a club that risked bankruptcy, which could have been in B as it happened in Parma and Fiorentina. We found debts that led us out of the Cups."We have had to face difficulties, it is undeniable. The road is difficult, but you have to be patient. We will still make mistakes, but we are determined, we want to bring it up again in Milan, in Italy and in Europe. We will continue on our journey, we are ambitious."As demonstrated by the desire to build a new stadium, with an investment of 1.2 billion, which can give new economic bases that will then lead to the arrival of new players. Who's close to me, Zvone, Paolo, Ricky, knows what it's like to fight to always aim high. We will make all the decisions together."We are one of the clubs that has invested the most in Europe, the team has been improved, our fans will soon see the new purchases and they will understand that they are valid.There is time to correct the course, we will always fight for big goals. Pioli is an experienced coach who can enhance our young people. We look forward, we look at the journey we have to make together, with optimism. Since I arrived I have spoken little, things will improve, I want to convince the fans that we really have the will to bring Milan up again."The Elliot Management took over the rossoneri last summer from the Chinese ownership and Rino Gattuso was sacked at the end of last season following the club's failures to qualify for UEFA Champions League.Milan also took the decision to not play for UEFA Europa League to stay away from financial issues and comeback into European competition once they became financially stable.