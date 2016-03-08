Genesio: ‘A honour to be replaced by Mourinho’
28 March at 23:30Lyon head coach Bruno Genesio has spoken on the rumours that Jose Mourinho could be coming in to replace him at the Ligue 1 side. Speaking on the reports, Genesio said:
"It would be an honor if someone like him took my place. I respect him a lot as a manager, he won wherever he has been and he also has won two Champions Leagues."
Jose Mourinho signalled his intentions to beIN Sports last weekend that he would like to have a future in the French top flight.
