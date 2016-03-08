Genesio: ‘A honour to be replaced by Mourinho’

genesio, lione, indicazioni, 2018/19
28 March at 23:30
Lyon head coach Bruno Genesio has spoken on the rumours that Jose Mourinho could be coming in to replace him at the Ligue 1 side. Speaking on the reports, Genesio said:

"It would be an honor if someone like him took my place. I respect him a lot as a manager, he won wherever he has been and he also has won two Champions Leagues."

Jose Mourinho signalled his intentions to beIN Sports last weekend that he would like to have a future in the French top flight.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.