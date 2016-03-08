Genk President: 'Napoli asked us for Sander Berge..'
09 October at 18:45Genk President Peter Croonen has revealed that Serie A giants Napoli have previously asked the club about the possibility of signing Sander Berge.
Napoli would remember the name from their goalless draw at Genk in the second group stage game of the UEFA Champions League. The midfielder was one of the best players on the pitch and used his physicality in defensive midfield very well to retrieve the ball and play it forward.
Croonen talked about Berge recently and he revealed talks with Napoli about the player.
He told Radio Kiss Kiss: "The Italian club has excellent leaders who greatly appreciate our players and have asked about the Norwegian midfielder Sander Berge. The economic value of one of our players is the last detail, but I believe that a figure between 20 and 25 million euros can be a good evaluation."
Berge is believed to be one of the best talents in Belgian football right now. The Norwegian is also said to belong to the next generation of talents in Norway who can make the country proud, alongside Martin Odegaard, Aleksander Isak and Erling Haaland.
Premier League side Sheffield United made an offer for the midfielder, but they could never reach an agreement to sign him. Brighton have also been linked with a move but a concrete offer hasn't been made yet.
This season, Berge has made 10 league appearances for Genk, scoring once.
