Genk 0-0 Napoli: Live, the game is underway

Serie A giants Napoli will play their second game of the Champions League season against Belgian side Genk.



Carlo Ancelotti's men managed to beat European Champions Liverpool in the first game of the new campaign and have lost two league games this season- to Juventus and to Cagliari. They've won four.



Genk, on the other hand, are currently seventh in the Belgian Pro League and they lost their previous Champions League 6-2 to Red Bull Salzburg.



Here are some facts and stats for the game in Belgium:



Kalidou Koulibaly will return to the frame on Wednesday after missing out against Brescia at the weekend through suspension.



Carlo Ancelotti has a full squad to pick from when Napoli travel to Belgium in midweek.



Arkadiusz Milik has been tipped to lead the line with Hirving Lozano over Fernando Llorente and Dries Mertens.



Goalkeeper Danny Vukovic is ruled out for Genk for Wednesday's match against Napoli.



Genk have failed to win their last 7 matches (UEFA Champions League).