AC Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso has revealed no Rossoneri players have asked to leave the San Siro in the summer transfer window.​There were talks about interest from the newly promoted English Premier League club WolverhamptonWanderers were interested in signing forward Andre Silva. Gennaro Gattuso has now says no player has informed him they want to leave.“I hear a lot of talk but nobody has asked to leave, there’s a desire to do well. We have players of great quality and when I arrived I worked on physical conditioning, the lads have always worked with great professionalism and that brought important results," he said.“When you’re wearing the Milan shirt you can’t keep your head down, expectation and pressure are normal.“André Silva? The World Cup is an incredible experience, it will definitely do him good. The lad has a lot of talent, he’s young and we have to wait for him. But this experience can be very good for him.”