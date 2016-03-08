Genoa 1 - 1 Roma, what it means for the Champions League race

Cristian Romero’s last-minute goal means Roma could only narrow the gap on 4th placed Atalanta to 3 points.



Roma did take the lead through El Shaarawy, but Romero’s 91st-minute winner gives the capital club an up his battle in the race for the Champions League.



4th placed Atalanta, who beat Lazio 3 – 1 at the Stadio Olimpico earlier today, would finish about Roma, should the teams draw level on point because the Bergamo side has a better goal difference. The usual method of head-to-head is a tie as both fixtures finished 3 – 3.







