Genoa 2-0 Juventus Player Ratings: Dybala and Mandzukic flop
17 March at 15:15Serie A giants Juventus suffered their first defeat of the season in the league, as goals from Stefano Sturaro and Goran Pandev helped Genoa claim a 2-0 win.
This game came days after the bianconeri had done the impossible after having come up with a sensational comeback to oust Atletico Madrid from the UEFA Champions League.
The hat-trick hero from that day- Cristiano Ronaldo, was rested for the trip to Genoa as Mario Mandzukic and Paulo Dybala started up front in place of the Portuguese.
But in what was a disappointing performance, Juve flopped. A goal from former Juve man Stefano Sturaro and another late one from Pandev handed Genoa a memorable win.
The defeat kept Juve's lead at the top to 17 points, as Genoa climbed upto 12th in the Serie A.
