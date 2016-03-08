...
Genoa 2-0 Juventus Player Ratings: Dybala and Mandzukic flop

17 March at 15:15
Serie A giants Juventus suffered their first defeat of the season in the league, as goals from Stefano Sturaro and Goran Pandev helped Genoa claim a 2-0 win.

This game came days after the bianconeri had done the impossible after having come up with a sensational comeback to oust Atletico Madrid from the UEFA Champions League.

The hat-trick hero from that day- Cristiano Ronaldo, was rested for the trip to Genoa as Mario Mandzukic and Paulo Dybala started up front in place of the Portuguese.

But in what was a disappointing performance, Juve flopped. A goal from former Juve man Stefano Sturaro and another late one from Pandev handed Genoa a memorable win.

The defeat kept Juve's lead at the top to 17 points, as Genoa climbed upto 12th in the Serie A.

Check out our gallery for Juventus player ratings

