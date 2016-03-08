Genoa-AC Milan 0-2, ratings: Bakayoko and Suso shine, Donnarumma is the MOTM

21 January at 17:30
AC Milan managed to grab all three points away at Genoa despite a sluggish first half. However, much like the game against Sampdoria on the same ground a few weeks ago, the Rossoneri picked themselves up and surely finished the game off. Down below are the player ratings for Gattuso’s men.

Donnarumma (9 - MOTM): Made a few stunning reflex saves to keep Milan in the game, arguably the man of the match.

Abate (7): Was forced into the centre-back position due to an injury on Zapata, and did very well.

Zapata (N/A): Got injured early on.

Musacchio (6.5): All in all, a decent performance considering he hasn’t played for a while.

Rodriguez (6.5): Like Musacchio, nothing spectacular, but not bad either.

Paqueta (7): Still very raw. Made a few great passes and runs, but also lost the ball by dribbling too much.

Bakayoko (8): Stunning performance, keeping the very much offensive midfield trio together.

Calhanoglu (6.5): Nothing special from the Turk, but did well switching the play.

Suso (7.5): Got on the scoresheet thanks to a great finish, but hasn’t fully recovered from the injury.

Cutrone (7): Worked hard as usual and got the assist for Suso.

Borini (7): Wasn’t perfect by any means, but got the crucial go-ahead goal.

Conti (7.5): Replaced Abate in the right-back position as the captain had moved to CB. Got the assist for Borini and played a crucial role in the win.

Mauri (N/A): Didn’t play enough, replacing Calhanoglu.

Castillejo (N/A): Didn’t play enough, replacing Suso.

Genoa: Radu 6,  Biraschi 5,  Romero 6,  Zukanovic 5,5,
Criscito 5, Lazovic 5, Rolon 6,  Veloso 4,5,  Bessa 5, Pandev, Kouamé 5.
 
Isak Moller

