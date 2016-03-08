Genoa-AC Milan: Grifone fans go on strike?

Genoa fans could go on strike during the next Serie A clash against AC Milan. The Rossoblu supporters, in fact, are unhappy with the decision of anticipating the game at 3 pm next Monday.



The game was supposed to be played on the same day at 9 pm but the National observatory for Sport Events decided to change the game’s time after the incidents ahead of Inter-Napoli in December.







Several banners have been exposed around the city of Genoa last night. Some of them reads: “Monday at 3 pm is the death of football”, “Incompetent observatory, football belongs to people”.



Genoa fans could go on strike by either not supporting the team during the game or by not showing up for the game at all.

