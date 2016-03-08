Genoa, agreement with Milan in place for striker
23 December at 12:55Italian Serie A outfit Genoa have agreed a deal for league rivals AC Milan’s out-of-favour striker Fabio Borini’s arrival in the January transfer window, as per Il Secolo XIX cited by Calciomercato.com.
The former Sunderland striker is in the final year of his contract with the Milan-based club and it is looking highly unlikely that he will be rewarded with an extension in the coming days.
As per the latest report, Genoa’s hierarchy have in principle agreed terms with Milan’s counterparts for the arrival of Borini in the mid-season transfer window.
