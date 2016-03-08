Genoa and Sampdoria, competition in Serie B for Iachini
07 October at 14:30Both Sampdoria and Genoa will find competition for coach Giuseppe Iachini, according to Italian press reports close to Serie B side Cremonese via Calciomercato.com.
Cremonese are currently 12th in the second tier of Italian football after seven games and are considering dismissing current coach Massimo Rastelli. Iachini has been identified as the key replacement.
However, both Genoa and Sampdoria have also identified the former Empoli and Sassuolo coach as a replacement for their respective managers. Sampdoria are currently bottom of the table after seven games, with coach Eusebio Di Francesco set to leave the club in the following days.
Genoa have also started the season disastrously, only two points ahead of their city rivals in 19th place. Their coach, Aurelio Andreazzoli, is also under pressure, with many pundits expecting him to be dismissed from the club over the current international break.
Sampdoria and Genoa will have to fight hard to secure Iachini, or start searching for alternatives.
Apollo Heyes
