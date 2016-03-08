Genoa, Andreazzoli: 'Playing against Milan is not easy...'

05 October at 23:30
Genoa coach Aurelio Andreazzoli spoke to Sky Sport after the match against AC Milan this evening, in which the Rossoneri fought back from a goal down to win 2-1.

'These matches are decisive, what matters most to the coaches is the response of the team. Playing against Milan is not easy. We have not given them the chance to allow domination of possession. For us losing Criscito is difficult. We left the field decimated.'

