Genoa, Andreazzoli to remain as coach
08 October at 20:15Genoa coach Aurelio Andreazzoli will not be dismissed by the Rossoblu management, according to Calciomercato.com.
The decision has come from club president Enrico Preziosi, who after talking to former Palermo and Udinese coach Francesco Guidolin, felt that a change was no longer in the club’s best interest.
Preziosi was keen to sign former Fiorentina coach Stefano Pioli to replace Andreazzoli, but due to the former’s decision to sign for Milan following the dismissal of Marco Giampaolo, the latter will remain.
Andreazzoli has guided the Ligurian side to a poor start in the championship, only achieving five points from their opening seven games, with their sole victory being against Vincenzo Montella’s Fiorentina early in the season.
The 65-year-old Italian coach signed for Genoa earlier this summer after the dismissal of former Italy coach Cesare Prandelli, who barely managed to avoid relegation with the side, achieving a 17th place finish last season.
Apollo Heyes
