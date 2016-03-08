Genoa, anti-Preziosi protest seen during friendly against Entella

The protest of Genoa fans against their owner Italian businessman Enrico Preziosi continues even in friendly games. This evening, just before the start of the friendly match between Virtus Entella and the Rossoblù, on the terrace of a private house adjacent to the Stadio Comunale di Chiavari, a large white banner appeared that was clearly visible from inside the stadium, which read ‘Preziosi Vattene’.Despite a busy transfer window acquiring players such as Stefano Sturaro from Juventus and Ionut Radu from Inter, as well as a strong start to the season with a win over Fiorentina and a thrilling 3-3 draw with Roma, the protest of the Genoa ultras towards the clubs owner Preziosi continues and doesn’t seem to have an ending in sight. The relationship between the owner and the fans continues to deteriorate as the months go by, with Preziosi saying in April that he would sell the club as soon as he could find a serious buyer.Apollo Heyes