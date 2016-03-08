Atalanta have won six of their last seven Serie A meetings with Genoa (L1), as many as they had in the previous 25 (D9 L10).

Genoa won this exact fixture in Serie A last term: they had previously collected four draws and three defeats in such games.

Genoa won their last league game against Fiorentina: the last time they won back to back matches against them in Serie A came in September 2018.

Genoa won their last Serie A home game: they won their first two such games in the last Serie A campaign.

In Atalanta’s last six Serie A games, both sides have managed to find the back of the net: the last time the Bergamaschi scored and conceded goals in seven consecutive matches came back in October 2017.

Atalanta are unbeaten in their last seven Serie A games (W5 D2): only once previously have they gone on a longer such run in the competition - eight in a row in 1992.

Genoa host Atalanta today in Serie A as the Bergamo club look to get their season back on track ahead of their UEFA Champions League opener this week.