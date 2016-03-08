Genoa close in on Newcastle defender

Genoa are close to signing Newcastle defender Achraf Lazaar, Sky Sport reports.

The former Palermo left-back spent the last six months on loan at Benevento and the deal could be completed in the coming hours.



The player is expected to land in Milan in the coming hours to pen his contract with the Serie A side.



Genoa were due to play their opening game of the season against AC Milan but the match was postponed after Genoa bridge collapsed last Tuesday.



More Serie A games could be postponed but there is no clarity about it yet.



Genoa have just sold Diego Laxalt to AC Milan with the Uruguay International who had his medical tests today and is now going to sign his contract with the Rossoneri.



​Lazaar is going to replace Laxalt on Genoa’s left flank.



Lazaar, 26, has 76 appearances, three goals and six assists with Palermo where he had been playing from 2013 till 2017.

