Newcastle could be about to lose some excess baggage,

Genoa are expected to snap up Achraf Lazaar in the coming days, before the Italian transfer window closes on Friday at 1900 BST.

The Rossoblu are expected to lose Diego Laxalt, who could move to AC Milan, ironically the rivals of Inter, who had him on the books for quite a while.

Lazaar was told earlier this summer by Rafa Benitez that he was surplus to requirements.

He was signed in 2016, and considered one of the most promising young full-backs in Italy. The 26-year-old failed to make an impact, and was linked to Bologna earlier this summer, though only on loan.

The Rossoblù have only offered half of the €1.1 million wages that Lazaar is currently making, Sky Italia write.

Bologna would have signed Lazaar to replace Adam Masina, who moved to Watford recently.