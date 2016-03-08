Genoa, Criscito: 'We must never fall but always fight'

06 October at 12:15
Genoa captain Domenico Criscito suffered a bad injury in the first ten minutes of the Rossoblu's match against AC Milan last night, having to come off injured as his club eventually succumbed to a 2-1 defeat.

Speaking after the game, Criscito said: '​Unfortunately today I had to leave the team after 10 minutes due to an injury. My teammates were good and very unlucky. I hope I can come back soon to help the team. We must never fall but always fight. I know that the fans were expecting other results, but I believe in our means... forza Genoa.'

