Genoa, death of Ultra leader leads to procession and protest cancellation
31 August at 09:15The expected procession of Genoa fans on Sunday afternoon that should have walked through the streets of the city centre leading the participants to the Stadio Luigi Ferraris before the club’s match against Fiorentina will not be held, it has be announced by the two biggest Genoa ultra-groups, the Armenia 5R and the Brigata Speloncia, via Calciomercato.com.
The reason for the sudden cancellation of the parade is because the groups are mourning the death of Maurizio Marchi, a leader of the organised Rossoblu fans. For the same reason the Ultra groups of the Gradinata Nord have announced to suspend any form of dispute against the club’s president Enrico Preziosi. It is also expected that the club’s choreography throughout the game will pay tribute to the deceased leader, who died suddenly on Thursday night, with many giving their respects to his family and friends.
Here is the full text of the statement released by the two Ultra groups: "We are deeply saddened by the sudden and untimely death of our friend Maurizio; we suspend all initiatives scheduled for next Sunday. Dear Maurizio, in recognising the importance of the role you have always had in the steps, we will never forget the kind ways, the smile and the determination that have characterised you in all these years. We are close to Francesco and your family with affection".
Apollo Heyes
