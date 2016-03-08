Genoa director: 'Piatek to AC Milan in the next 48 hours'

21 January at 10:35
Kryzstof Piatek to AC Milan is almost a done deal and this was confirmed by Genoa sporting director Giorgio Perinetti in an interview with Radio Rai 1.

"After today's match against Milan, we will meet them and reach an agreement in the next 48 hours, whether he leaves or not. We spoke with Gazidis and Leonardo for two hours and we still need to evaluate the counterparts in the deal. This is why the deal has not been finalized yet as we need to analyze whether it will be functional for our transfer market session," he said.

