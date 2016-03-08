Genoa director: 'Piatek was indispensable but he had different ambitions'

Genoa director Giorgio Perinetti spoke to Sky Sport ahead of Genoa's match against Sassuolo in Serie A. Perinetti commented on the departure of Krzysztof Piatek, the Polish forward who completed a €35m move to AC Milan during the January transfer window."Piatek? We lost an indispensable player for us, but he had different ambitions: the guys who arrived have quality and motivation. De Zerbi's team expresses a proactive game: we want to immediately test our new ambitions."Piatek played for a short run-out last weeekend in his Serie A debut for Milan against Napoli before making his full debut in Coppa Italia midweek, where he scored twice to secure a semi-final between AC Milan and Lazio, who defeated Milan's city rivals Inter Milan.

