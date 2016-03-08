Genoa director: 'Piatek was indispensable but he had different ambitions'

03 February at 18:15
Genoa director Giorgio Perinetti spoke to Sky Sport ahead of Genoa's match against Sassuolo in Serie A. Perinetti commented on the departure of Krzysztof Piatek, the Polish forward who completed a €35m move to AC Milan during the January transfer window.

"Piatek? We lost an indispensable player for us, but he had different ambitions: the guys who arrived have quality and motivation. De Zerbi's team expresses a proactive game: we want to immediately test our new ambitions."

Piatek played for a short run-out last weeekend in his Serie A debut for Milan against Napoli before making his full debut in Coppa Italia midweek, where he scored twice to secure a semi-final between AC Milan and Lazio, who defeated Milan's city rivals Inter Milan.

