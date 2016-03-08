Genoa director reveals which club closest to Piatek signing
18 October at 16:15Mario Donatelli, sporting director of Genoa, will be a busy man over the coming months; with the rise to prominence of Polish forward Krzysztof Piatek and half of Europe on his trail. Interview about the young Pole, Donatelli revealed more about the ongoing saga, quotes from CalcioMercato.com:
“In the meantime, we hope to keep Piatek until the end of the year as it is. With regard to the negotiations underway, he has attracted the attention of many clubs in Europe, a footballer who scores every Sunday by force attracts attention.
“In regard to the negotiation with Napoli, only Preziosi and De Laurentiis know what they said.
“Feelings? The president wants to absolutely keep the player, then what they said they know it. I must underline that it was an intuition of President Preziosi. When you discover a player everyone takes the merits, it was right to emphasize this fact. Piatek has to work hard in Genoa because he has to take us up a level.”
