Genoa director: 'Sorry for Piatek farewell but now we have Sanabria'

Speaking at presentatin day for their new winter acquisitions, Genoa director Giorgio Perinetti commented on former striker Krzysztof Piatek, who joined AC Milan from the rossoblu; as well as discussing his replacement, 22-year-old Antonio Sanabria, who joined on loan from Real Betis."Piatek's departure is displeasing to the company - exactly as he is sorry for the fans, but today's football has unstoppable dynamics that we all must be prepared to face. We did it by believing that we would solve this situation with the arrival of Sanabria. On our part we are sure that the boy will know how to create great satisfaction with this shirt."

