Genoa director: 'The Juve cycle will end. Inter is closer than Napoli'

Giorgio Perinetti, general director of Genoa, spoke to Corriere dello Sport about various topics including the race for the Serie A title in the coming years.



"Napoli has changed Sarri with Ancelotti, Iter has alternated different coaches and Milan as well. You have to take a road and insert 2-3 important players every year to reduce the gap with Juventus," he said.



"Having a stadium of their own makes a huge difference for them, other European realities bear witness to it, not just Juventus who feel at home in the Allianz Stadium as well as having important revenues.



"But every cycle is destined to end and there will be a team that will stop it. In my opinion, Inter is closer than Napoli to Juve," Perinetti concluded.