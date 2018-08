Genoa get ready to start their Serie A season; having had their first game postponed due to the bridge collapse in the Italian city. Empoli, on the other hand, have already got their season off to a good start; winning at home to Cagliari, despite being newly promoted.The last five games between these two sides have seen two Genoa victories, two draws and Empoli emerging as winners just once.Line-ups:Genoa: Marchetti, Spolli, Criscito, Romulo, Piatek, Kouame, Biraschi, Pandev, Lazovic, Zukanovic, HiljemarkEmpoli: Terracciano; Antonelli, Rasmussen, Silvestre, Di Lorenzo; Krunic, Capezzi, Acquah; Zajc; Caputo, La GuminaFor more news, views and features, visit our homepage.