26 August at 19:45Genoa get ready to start their Serie A season; having had their first game postponed due to the bridge collapse in the Italian city. Empoli, on the other hand, have already got their season off to a good start; winning at home to Cagliari, despite being newly promoted.
The last five games between these two sides have seen two Genoa victories, two draws and Empoli emerging as winners just once.
Genoa: Marchetti, Spolli, Criscito, Romulo, Piatek, Kouame, Biraschi, Pandev, Lazovic, Zukanovic, Hiljemark
Empoli: Terracciano; Antonelli, Rasmussen, Silvestre, Di Lorenzo; Krunic, Capezzi, Acquah; Zajc; Caputo, La Gumina
