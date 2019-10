Genoa enter race to sign Verona’s Amrabat

Italian Serie A outfit Genoa have entered the race to sign league rivals Verona’s highly-rated midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.The 23-year-old is having an excellent campaign for the Gialloblu where he is on a season-long loan from Club Brugge and has been attracting interest from the likes of Fiorentina and Lazio in the recent past.As per the latest development , the Rossoblùs have now also entered the race to sign the Morocco international in the coming months.