Genoa enter race to sign Verona’s Amrabat
14 October at 12:35Italian Serie A outfit Genoa have entered the race to sign league rivals Verona’s highly-rated midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.
The 23-year-old is having an excellent campaign for the Gialloblu where he is on a season-long loan from Club Brugge and has been attracting interest from the likes of Fiorentina and Lazio in the recent past.
As per the latest development, the Rossoblùs have now also entered the race to sign the Morocco international in the coming months.
