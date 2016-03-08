Genoa face competition from Celta Vigo, Villarreal for Torino’s Falque
08 January at 10:55Italian Serie A outfit Genoa are facing competition from Spanish La Liga clubs Celta Vigo and Villarreal for the signing of Torino’s veteran winger Iago Falque, as per Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 30-year-old has been struggling to get some game time in the ongoing campaign with series of injuries in the recent past.
There have been reports of interest from Genoa in Falque as they look to turn around their season where they are currently placed on the bottom of the league table.
As per the latest report, the Italian club are now facing competition from Spain where the likes of Celta Vigo and Villarreal are also interested in signing the winger in the January transfer window.
The 30-year-old has been with the Turin-based club since the summer of 2017 when he moved from league rivals AS Roma for a reported transfer fee of just €6 million.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments