Genoa fans protest against sale of Piatek to AC Milan

Genoa fans are protesting against Italian PM Matteo Salvini and the club's president Enrico Preziosi about two different things.The protest against Salvini roots from the decision to postpone Genoa's game against Milan to 3PM, with banners going up in the city calling it a 'death of football'.Fans are expressing unhappiness at not just that, but are angered at Enrico Preziosi's decision to be willing to sell Krzysztof Piatek to AC Milan, despite him having promised earlier that he will not be sold.