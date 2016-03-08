Genoa, idea of Iago Falque
02 January at 17:40Italian Serie A outfit Genoa are desperate to bolster their attacking unit in the mid-season transfer window in order to increase their chances of survival in the country’s top-division.
The Rossoblù are currently placed on the bottom of the league table with just 11 points after 17 matches, five away from the safety zone.
In the recent past, there have been report of Genoa’s interest in AS Roma’s Diego Perotti but his arrival is complicated because of his contract with his current club worth of €3 million salary per season.
Because of this purpose, it is believed that the club’s hierarchy have now turned their attention towards Torino’s Iago Falque.
The 29-year-old seems to be a perfect fit and tick all the boxes that Genoa need however, his physical condition is a serious obstacle in completing the deal.
Falque has only represented the Turin-based club in six matches in all competitions in the ongoing campaign due to injury problems and therefore, it will be interesting to see if Genoa are willing to take risk on the player who might not be able to give his best for the club who is involved in a difficult situation.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Francesco Guerrieri
Go to comments