Genoa, interest in Colombia striker to bolster attack in January
03 January at 12:00Italian Serie A outfit Genoa are interested in signing Liga MX club América’s striker Roger Martínez in the January transfer window, as per Sky Sports cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Rossoblu are struggling on the domestic front where they are currently placed on the bottom of the league table with just 11 points after 17 matches.
As per the latest report, to avert the crisis, the club’s hierarchy are looking to bolster the attacking unit and for this purpose they’ve identified the Colombia international striker who has a contract with his current club till the summer of 2023.
