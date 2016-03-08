Genoa join Fiorentina and Parma in hunt for Balotelli, wage demands an issue
24 June at 16:00
If the latest reports from Il Secolo XIX are to be believed, Genoa have joined the list of teams in Serie A chasing Mario Balotelli. Having signed a short term contract with Marseille in January, where he impressed many, scoring 8 goals in 13 games, Balotelli is due to be a free agent again on 1st July, when his contract with the French club expires.
Balotelli has made no secret of his desire to return to Serie A, and Parma and Fiorentina have already registered an interest in signing the controversial striker. However the one major sticking point are Super Mario’s wage demands, which is also the reason Marseille rejected the option of extending his contract with them, despite his good form at the club.
None of the clubs linked with him currently have the financial power to meet his €4m per season wage demands, that have been laid out by his agent Mino Raiola, so it seems that despite the interest of a number of clubs, the charismatic Italian striker will remain on the open market until a club that can meet his demands takes an interest in him, or he agrees to lower his demands.
