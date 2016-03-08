Genoa-Juventus: Ajax and Man United observers to be present at the Marassi, the details

Juventus will face Genoa today at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris and as reported by Sky Sport, there will also be observers from Ajax and Manchester United at the stadium to watch the matchup (kick off at 12:30 CET).



The Dutch side is the next opponent of the Bianconeri in the Champions League, while United will challenge Barcelona. However, the goal of the English side is somewhat different than to observe a potential opponent in the Champions League final.



The Red Devils' want to observe two Juventus players - Alex Sandro and Douglas Costa - closely, as they have been on the club's radar for months. The Brazilian defender will start the game, while his compatriot in the attack has not yet recovered from an injury that has been troubling him for almost two months.