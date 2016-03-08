LIVE - Genoa 0-0 Juventus: VAR cancels home side's penalty

Juventus will face Genoa today at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris in their first match after the fantastic second leg in the Champions League last 16 against Atletico Madrid. The Bianconeri will look to continue their amazing run in Serie A, with Massimiliano Allegri's men already 18 points above Napoli in the standings.



As mentioned, Juventus' run in the ongoing Serie A campaign has been breathtaking, as the Italian champions have won 24 matches, drawn 3 and have not yet felt the bitterness of defeat so far. 14 matches out of these were accompanied with a clean sheet and overall, the team has conceded only 17 goals all season.



Juventus also have the upper hand in head-to-head matches from the last years between the two teams. In the last 10 matches between Juve and Genoa, the Bianconeri have won 7 times, losing twice. However, it must be noted that the first match between the two ended 1-1 at the Allianz Stadium in October last year.