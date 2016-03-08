Genoa-Juventus: Fans threaten to return their tickets with CR7's absence

Juventus return back to the fields of Serie A today at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris against Genoa. Massimiliano Allegri's team will not be able to bet on their main star Cristiano Ronaldo, who was given a day off by the coach after scoring a hattrick against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last 16 on Tuesday. A legitimate choice from Allegri, though not everyone liked it.



As reported by Corriere della Sera, yesterday many fans who had purchased the ticket for today's match called the Genoa headquarters, threatening to return their tickets due to the absence of CR7. Among these, there were many Ligurian Juventus fans as well as Genoa fans who complained about having missed the chance to see the Portuguese champion in action.