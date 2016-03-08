Genoa keep up Andrea Bertolacci pursuit despite Gattuso’s wishes to keep him in Milan
18 July at 22:00According to what has been reported by the Italian newspaper La Gazetta dello Sport, Geno have not given up their pursuit of AC Milan midfielder Andrea Bertolacci.
Bertolacci spent last season on loan with Genoa CFC, but Rino Gattuso has expressed his desire in recent days to keep the Italian at the San Siro.
However, this has no discouraged Genoa as they keep up their hunt for Bertolacci – and if Milan do wish to balance the books in regards to capital gains, they may have to sell if Genoa bid high enough.
