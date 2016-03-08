Genoa, Kouame close to a new contract deal

11 September at 13:15
Christian Kouame is close to signing a new contract with Genoa, according to Turin based newspaper Tuttosport via Calciomercato.com.
 
The 21-year-old Ivorian forward join Genoa last year from Cittadella and impressed in his first season with the Rossoblu, scoring 6 goals and providing 7 assists in 42 appearances.
 
Although his current contract expires in 2023, the club are keen to secure his services for a further year until 2024, with the deal reportedly containing a wage increase for the striker.

Apollo Heyes

