Genoa, Kouame close to a new contract deal
11 September at 13:15Christian Kouame is close to signing a new contract with Genoa, according to Turin based newspaper Tuttosport via Calciomercato.com.
The 21-year-old Ivorian forward join Genoa last year from Cittadella and impressed in his first season with the Rossoblu, scoring 6 goals and providing 7 assists in 42 appearances.
Although his current contract expires in 2023, the club are keen to secure his services for a further year until 2024, with the deal reportedly containing a wage increase for the striker.
Apollo Heyes
